Trial of man accused of murdering woman and three children to start

The trial of a man accused of murdering a mother and three children is set to start.

Damien Bendall, 32, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and killed her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.

The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.

It is alleged Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, unlawfully killed them on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.

He is due to go on trial at Derby Crown Court before Mr Justice Sweeney.