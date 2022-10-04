Trial of man accused of murdering woman and three children to start
Damien Bendall is accused of killing Terri Harris, her two children, aged 11 and 13, and another child, also 11.
The trial of a man accused of murdering a mother and three children is set to start.
Damien Bendall, 32, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and killed her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.
The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.
It is alleged Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, unlawfully killed them on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.
He is due to go on trial at Derby Crown Court before Mr Justice Sweeney.
