Boy, 16, arrested on terrorism charges as he tried to board flight in London
Teen taken in from Stansted as police search east London address
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for terrorism offences while trying to board a flight from Stansted Airport on Monday.
He was suspected of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications. Police said the alleged offences were linked to extreme Islamist ideology.
Officers searched an address in east London in connection with the boy’s arrest.
The boy was arrested by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command at Stansted after a Schedule 7 stop, which police can use to stop, question, search and detain people travelling over the UK border to determine whether they are involved in terrorism.
His arrest occurred less than one week after a 15-year-old boy from West Yorkshire was arrested for terrorism offences.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East said it arrested a teen from Haworth on 21 June as part of an operation targeting suspected extreme right wing terrorism.
The boy was charged on Tuesday on one count of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, four counts of dissemination of terrorist publications and one count under the Protection from Harassment Act, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday 15 July.
Under-18s accounted for 15 per cent of all arrests for terrorism in the UK in the year to March. This was up from 12 per cent in the previous year but counter terror police said this proportional rise was due to a fall in the number of older people being arrested.
