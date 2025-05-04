Seven Iranians among eight arrested in two separate counter-terror operations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Eight men, including seven Iranian nationals, have been arrested in two separate counter-terror operations across England.

Police searches are being carried out at a number of addresses across the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas, as people are warned to “remain vigilant” while the force establishes if the public are in danger.

Five men, including four Iranian nationals, were arrested at locations across England on Saturday on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act after a suspected plot “to target a single premises” was uncovered, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force confirmed a further three Iranian men were arrested on Saturday as part of a separate investigation.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said the arrests were sparked by “serious events that demonstrate the ongoing requirement to adapt our response to national security threats”.

The first four Iranians were arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and the fifth man, whose nationality is yet to be established, was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Those arrested include a 29-year-old man in the Swindon area, a 46-year-old man in west London, a 29-year-old man in the Stockport area, a 40-year-old man in the Rochdale area and a fifth man in the Manchester area. They remain in custody.

Another three Iranian men were arrested at three addresses in London as part of a separate counter-terrorism operation under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023.

Section 27 grants constables the power to arrest individuals without a warrant if they reasonably suspect them of being involved in “foreign power threat activity”.

Two men, aged 39 and 44, were arrested at separate addresses in north-west London and the third – a 55-year-old man – was held in west London. They remain in custody and searches continue at the three addresses.

Ms Cooper praised Britain’s police and security forces.

“I want to thank the police and our security services for the action they have taken to keep our country safe. Protecting national security is the first duty of government and our police and security services have our strong support in their vital work.

“These are serious events that demonstrate the ongoing requirement to adapt our response to national security threats. The government continues to work with police and intelligence agencies to support all the action and security assessments that are needed to keep the country safe.”

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, and we are exploring various lines of inquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter.

“We understand the public may be concerned and, as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.”

He added: “We are working closely with local officers in the areas where we have made arrests today and I’d like to thank police colleagues around the country for their ongoing support.”

Searches are being carried out at a number of addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas.