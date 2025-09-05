Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Four men arrested in UK on suspicion of plotting terrorism

Four men from Leeds, Huddersfield, Derby and West Bromwich were arrested

David Higgens
Friday 05 September 2025 12:15 BST
Four men were arrested
Four men were arrested (PA)

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism in raids in Yorkshire, Derbyshire and the West Midlands.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said a 33-year-old was arrested in Leeds, a 31-year-old was arrested in Huddersfield, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Derby, and a 49-year-old man was arrested in West Bromwich.

All were arrested on Friday on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A CTPNE spokesperson said: "The men have all been taken to a local police station for questioning.

"Searches are ongoing at a number of properties in relation to this investigation.

"This activity was pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in the UK linked to this investigation."

