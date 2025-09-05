Four men arrested in UK on suspicion of plotting terrorism

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism in raids in Yorkshire, Derbyshire and the West Midlands.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said a 33-year-old was arrested in Leeds, a 31-year-old was arrested in Huddersfield, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Derby, and a 49-year-old man was arrested in West Bromwich.

All were arrested on Friday on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A CTPNE spokesperson said: "The men have all been taken to a local police station for questioning.

"Searches are ongoing at a number of properties in relation to this investigation.

"This activity was pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in the UK linked to this investigation."