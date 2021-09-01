A man has appeared in court accused of planning coordinated terror attacks on critical national infrastructure to fight the supposed “emergence of a Chinese communist system” in the UK.
Oliver Lewin, a 37-year-old from Coalville in Leicestershire has been charged with preparing acts of terrorism.
He did not enter a plea during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Prosecutor James Cable said Mr Lewin was accused of using the encrypted Telegram messaging app to recruit people to “commit attacks on vital national infrastructure”.
He said the defendant had written a manual stating his wish for civilians to fight against the “emergence of a Chinese communist system” in the UK, and to topple the government.
Mr Cable said police had found an alleged target list including the media, transport, power and communications networks.
UK news in picturesShow all 50
He told the court that Mr Lewin had carried out “hostile reconnaissance” of communications masts in the Midlands, and started clearing woodland for a “hideout”.
The prosecutor said Mr Lewin had a “belief that an apocalyptic event will occur” during the autumn, which would drive him to bring his plan into action.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on 22 September.