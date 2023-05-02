Jump to content

Girl ‘assaulted by drunk man outside Tesco’ as police appeal for passerby who stepped in

Man arrested for drunk and disorderly assault after incident in Hereford

Tara Cobham
Tuesday 02 May 2023 12:25
Police are appealing for a witness to come forward

(PA Archive)

A girl as young as four years-old was allegedly assaulted by a drunk man outside a Tesco store.

West Mercia Police was called to near the supermarket on Bewell Street, Hereford, at around 7.15pm on Saturday.

A young girl who police say is four or five years-old was believed to be with her father when the incident happened.

A man was arrested for drunk and disorderly assault and remains in police custody.

West Mercia Police is appealing for a man who intervened in the incident to contact the force. It is also urging anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Thomas Henry on 07773 052979 or by email at thomas.henry@westmercia.police.uk. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

