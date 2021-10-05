One man has died and another has suffered serious injuries during a series of stabbings in Gloucestershire, police said.

Officers said two men and a woman were attacked during an incident in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on Tuesday evening.

A man in his 50s has been arrested by police and remains in custody.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police said: “Shortly after 5.20pm police received multiple calls to the area of Snowdonia Road and Arlington Road with reports a man had a knife and had injured others.

“Numerous members of the public intervened and officers attended. A man aged in his 50s was arrested and remains in police custody.

“One man suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedics and others who helped he died at the scene. His next of kin is aware.

“A second man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a stable condition.

“A woman also suffered a wound to her leg and has been taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

“Numerous cordons are in place in the surrounding area while police remain at the scene.”

The force said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we’re working hard to establish what has happened.

“We’re in the process of speaking to numerous witnesses and those who helped at the scene of this serious incident.

“Anyone with information or anyone who has mobile phone footage relating to the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to police in the area is asked to please contact us.”