Police constable appears in court over alleged inappropriate relationships

A police constable charged with misconduct in public office over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple women has appeared in court.

Oliver Perry-Smith, who serves with Thames Valley Police spoke only to confirm his name and address at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old faces three misconduct charges and two counts of computer misuse, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He is accused of abusing public trust through acts including having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.

The court heard the woman had been accused of harassment and Perry-Smith had been dealing with her case.

He is also charged with obtaining personal information about a woman he met in a shop in Newbury while on duty, visiting her home for non-police reasons and making “inappropriate remarks” to her in February 2019.

Thames Valley Police Officer, Pc Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, outside East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The constable is also accused of engaging or attempting to engage in sexual relationships with female members of the public while on duty and wearing uniform over more than five years from September 2014.

Perry-Smith also allegedly used the police national computer system to find personal information about a woman, and data about another person, both in 2019.

The constable wore a woolly orange hat and black face covering with a white shirt and maroon tie, blue trousers and a brown knee-length coat for the hearing on Tuesday.

An IOPC spokesman said previously: “A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer will appear in court charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.

“It follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into police constable Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, over alleged inappropriate relationships he formed with multiple women during the course of his duties.

“Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021.

“We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”

Perry-Smith has been released on bail and will next appear at Reading Crown Court on 15 February.