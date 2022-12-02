Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thamesmead stabbings: Two boys aged 15 and 16 charged with south-east London murders

Metropolitan Police says two suspects will be presented in court later on Friday

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 02 December 2022 07:27

Murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart in London are linked, say police

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murders of two 16-year-olds just a mile apart in south-east London last Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said that the two boys will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect had been arrested on Tuesday and that the 15-year-old was detained later the same day.

On Saturday 26 November, Kearne Solanke was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was found with stab wounds in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood.

Police were called to reports of two people injured at two separate locations. Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the boys were later pronounced dead.

Earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, from the South East Command Unit which includes Greenwich, said: “Tackling violence is a priority for the Met.

“Days like today show why that work is so important, and why I must again ask all of London’s communities to work with us, and our partners, so that we are doing all that we can together to prevent such tragedies," he said.

The cases are being investigated by the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

On Sunday police said that the fatal stabbings were linked.

Mr McDonagh, speaking at the scene of one of the incidents, said: “Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as linked.

“I can assure everybody affected by these murders that skilled detectives will work tirelessly to discover what happened and provide answers to the young victims and families.”

Local residents described the murders as proof that the area is not "safe" anymore.

Victor, 30, a football manager, told the PA news agency: “There is a lot of stuff going on on the street with the young kids – it’s due to the lack of youth centres.

“There is not really a place where kids say ‘this is a safe environment’.”

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in