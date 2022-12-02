For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murders of two 16-year-olds just a mile apart in south-east London last Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said that the two boys will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect had been arrested on Tuesday and that the 15-year-old was detained later the same day.

On Saturday 26 November, Kearne Solanke was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was found with stab wounds in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood.

Police were called to reports of two people injured at two separate locations. Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the boys were later pronounced dead.

Earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, from the South East Command Unit which includes Greenwich, said: “Tackling violence is a priority for the Met.

“Days like today show why that work is so important, and why I must again ask all of London’s communities to work with us, and our partners, so that we are doing all that we can together to prevent such tragedies," he said.

The cases are being investigated by the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

On Sunday police said that the fatal stabbings were linked.

Mr McDonagh, speaking at the scene of one of the incidents, said: “Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as linked.

“I can assure everybody affected by these murders that skilled detectives will work tirelessly to discover what happened and provide answers to the young victims and families.”

Local residents described the murders as proof that the area is not "safe" anymore.

Victor, 30, a football manager, told the PA news agency: “There is a lot of stuff going on on the street with the young kids – it’s due to the lack of youth centres.

“There is not really a place where kids say ‘this is a safe environment’.”

Additional reporting by agencies