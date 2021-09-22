Arundel Castle heist: Man arrested over £1m stolen historic artefacts is released

A man arrested in connection with the theft of historic artefacts worth more than £1m from Arundel Castle has been released under investigation.

The 45-year-old man was arrested in Eckington, Worcestershire, on Tuesday morning by Sussex Police.

It comes after officers conducted eight warrants at addresses in Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire and six other men were also arrested in relation to other offences.

Arundel Castle staff were alerted of a break-in after the burglar alarm went off at 10.30pm on May 21, and police rushed to the scene.

A burnt out 4x4 saloon car was later found abandoned.

The collection of historic treasures, valued at more than £1m, comprised of Mary Queen of Scots’s rosary beads, seven gold/silver-gilt coronation cups (George II, George III, George IV, William IV, George V, George VI and Elizabeth II), gold Earl Marshal’s baton, gold and enamel baton, other miscellaneous items including 10 silver-gilt apostle spoons, a silver-gilt casket with hunting and fishing scenes, and a silver-gilt mug.

None of the centuries-old artefacts taken during the night-time raid at the West Sussex castle have been recovered.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack, of Sussex Police, said: "Our investigation into the Arundel Castle burglary remains live and this action marks a significant step in our inquiries.

"I would encourage anyone with further information about this burglary to contact us and also remind people that the insurers have offered a substantial reward should any of the property be recovered intact.

"You can also contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Deuce."