For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dominic Raab has been urged to “move forward” on plans to force criminals to attend their sentencing after Olivia Pratt Korbel’s killer refused to come out of his cell.

The aunt of Zara Aleena, who was murdered as she walked home last June, said criminals should have their prison terms extended if they refuse to face victims, adding that there are “other ways” to implement the proposals than dragging defendants kicking and screaming into the dock.

Ms Aleena’s killer Jordan McSweeney refused to attend his sentencing in February, something her family described as “a slap in the face”.

Thomas Cashman was found guilty of the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt Korbel but failed to attend his sentencing (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)

“Surely the judgment is part of the punishment... we need to see that the process will deter further crime and how can the process feel like a punishment if the convict actually exercises their bit of power?” Farah Naz told BBC Breakfast. “It's the last bit of power that needs to be taken away, certainly in our eyes.

“I think there are other ways to make the convict come to face their judgment and that would be to add time to their sentencing or there can be other ways.”

“Otherwise we don't have people deterred from committing crimes if they're just moving from cell to cell there's no sense of punishment,” she continued. “I would like Dominic Raab to move forward with developing this law.”

Ms Naz’s comments come after nine year-old Olivia’s killer Thomas Cashman refused to attend court on Monday and had to be sentenced in his absence.

Ms Justice Yip said she regarded his lack of attendance as “disrespectful” to not only the court but those interested in proceedings, including the family of the deceased.

Cheryl Korbel, (centre) mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel outside Manchester Crown Court after Cashman was sentenced to a life term in prison (PA Wire)

Cashman was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 42 years for the murder of the little girl in Liverpool.

“My family and I have already started our life sentence of having to spend the rest of our lives without Olivia,” her mother Cheryl Korbel said outside court.

Zara Aleena was killed by Jordan McSweeney as she walked home but he also refused to attend her sentencing (Handout)

By law, defendants are allowed to choose not to attend their sentencing hearing – prompting outrage from campaigners, who say this denies victims and their families the chance to see justice being served.

On Monday, a Ministry of Justice source said: “Olivia Pratt-Korbel and her family weren’t able to hide from Thomas Cashman’s crime – so he shouldn’t be able to hide from justice.

“This is exactly why the Deputy Prime Minister is committed to changing the law so that offenders are forced to face the consequences of their actions.”