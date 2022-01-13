Cinema owner absent from own appeal hearing could have sentence increased

An independent cinema owner who was fined £15,000 for refusing to ask customers for Covid passes did not turn up to her own appeal hearing.

Anna Redfern, of Cinema & Co in Swansea reopened her venue several times after being ordered to close by a judge last November following breaches of the Covid regulation.

She was also told to pay court costs of £8,940 and a £190 surcharge, and was given a 28-day suspended prison sentence after admitting to contempt of court.

The mother-of-two is contesting her sentence but was absent from her hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday.

Judge Thomas said Ms Redfern, who was not represented at the hearing, should be made aware she could have her sentence and fine increased should she lose her appeal.

“Nothing I’ve said is any indication of what the outcome in the case may be,” he added.

Prosecutor Lee Reynolds said he believed Ms Redfern was planning on advancing a human rights argument in her appeal.

The money Ms Redfern received from a crowdfunding page set up on her behalf was also mentioned.

More than £55,000 was raised so the cinema can afford legal costs, challenge fines, and cover any loss of business.

The funds might mean the court can impose a larger fine, which is based on means, on Ms Redfern, the court was told.

A further hearing is set to take place on Thursday January 20.