An elderly cyclist was left with a bleed on the brain after being thrown into the air by a driver who pulled out in front of her.

The 71-year-old woman spent five days in hospital with being treated for multiple injuries, which also included a broken shoulder and a broken ankle.

A shocking CCTV video shows the cyclist travelling along Wildcroft Road at its junction with Brookside Avenue in Coventry while wearing high-vis clothing on 6 May.

A Citroen C3 Flair, being driven by 29-year-old Thomas Freeman, can be seen pulling out in front of her, causing her to spin 360 degrees through the air before landing in the road.

Thomas Freeman has been jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to careless driving (West Midlands Police)

Freeman and another passenger can then be seen exiting the vehicle and rushing over to her side.

He later admitted causing serious injury by careless driving and has been jailed for a year at Warwick Crown Court on 21 December.

Freeman, of Coventry, was also banned from driving for two years.

Technical Sergeant Jordan Keen, from the force’s traffic investigations unit, said: “This was an appalling piece of careless driving which left the cyclist badly injured.

“She is an experienced cyclist and a member of a local cycling club, but it’s clear from the footage that Freeman’s careless driving when crossing the junction meant she stood no chance.

“I hope that drivers who see this footage know that they have a responsibility to more vulnerable road users out there, such as cyclists and pedestrians.”