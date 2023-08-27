Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Urgent hunt for convicted murderer on the run after day release from prison

Thomas McCabe has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtonabbey

Holly Evans
Sunday 27 August 2023 12:42
<p>Thomas McCabe is currently at large after failing to return to prison </p>

Thomas McCabe is currently at large after failing to return to prison

(PSNI)

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence is currently at large after failing to return to prison from day release.

Thomas McCabe, 59, was jailed for life after murdering a teenager in 1990.

The killer had been due to return to prison in Northern Ireland on 23 August but failed to appear, prompting an urgent manhunt.

He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers, and is described as around 5’8” tall and of medium build with short grey coloured hair.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland believe McCabe has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtonabbey.

Recommended

Detective Inspector Bell said: ““I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101.

“I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in