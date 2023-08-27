Urgent hunt for convicted murderer on the run after day release from prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence is currently at large after failing to return to prison from day release.

Thomas McCabe, 59, was jailed for life after murdering a teenager in 1990.

The killer had been due to return to prison in Northern Ireland on 23 August but failed to appear, prompting an urgent manhunt.

He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers, and is described as around 5’8” tall and of medium build with short grey coloured hair.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland believe McCabe has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtonabbey.

Detective Inspector Bell said: ““I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101.

“I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”