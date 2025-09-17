Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey denies rape and sexual assault charges

Thomas Partey, 32, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault

Sian Elvin
Wednesday 17 September 2025 10:27 BST
Thomas Partey arrives at court for plea hearing

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.

The 32-year-old is accused of raping two women, as well as sexually assaulting a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.

Partey spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and his not guilty pleas during a hearing on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

