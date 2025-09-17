Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey denies rape and sexual assault charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.

The 32-year-old is accused of raping two women, as well as sexually assaulting a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.

Partey spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and his not guilty pleas during a hearing on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...