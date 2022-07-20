Judge draws marriage of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to a close
Mr Justice Mostyn on Wednesday said Sigrid Tuchel, who had petitioned for divorce, could apply for a decree absolute ‘forthwith’.
A High Court judge has drawn the marriage of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and his wife Sigrid to a close after being told they had reached agreement over the division of their finances.
Mr Justice Mostyn on Wednesday said Mrs Tuchel, who had petitioned for divorce, could apply for a decree absolute “forthwith”.
The judge, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, made a direction at an online hearing.
He had said neither Tuchel nor Mrs Tuchel needed to attend the hearing.
Both had agreed to the judge making the decree absolute direction.
The judge had approved an agreement over the division earlier this month and pronounced decree nisi at a hearing in June.
Tuchel, who comes from Germany, took control at Chelsea in early 2021 after leaving Paris St-Germain.
