Council waits for ruling on complaint about migrant plans for Dambuster airfield

Mrs Justice Thornton finished overseeing a hearing at the High Court in London on Wednesday and said she would deliver a ruling on a date to be fixed.

Brian Farmer
Wednesday 01 November 2023 17:47
Local councils have challenged plans to house migrants in RAF Scampton in the High Court (Callum Parke/PA)
Local councils have challenged plans to house migrants in RAF Scampton in the High Court (Callum Parke/PA)
(PA Archive)

Council bosses are waiting for a ruling after telling a High Court judge that Government plans to use land that once formed part of one of England’s most famous RAF bases to house asylum seekers should be quashed.

West Lindsey District Council, which is based in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, says a decision to use land at the disused RAF Scampton airfield – where the Dambusters were based during the Second World War – is unlawful.

Braintree District Council, which is based Braintree, Essex, has made a similar complaint in relation to plans for land that once formed part of nearby RAF Wethersfield.

A local resident, Gabriel Clarke-Holland, is also challenging plans for Wethersfield.

Ministers says claims should be dismissed.

Lawyers representing councils have made complaints about ministers’ use of planning rules.

They say ministers cannot rely on “permitted development rights” because there is no “emergency”.

Lawyers have also raised concerns about migrants being housed for longer than an initially envisaged 12 months.

Home Office ministers and Levelling up, Housing and Communities ministers are fighting the claims.

Nineteen Lancaster bombers, crewed by 133 airmen, took part in Operation Chastise on the night of May 16-17 1943, which is now known as the Dambusters Raid.

Led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson, the raid targeted three dams in the industrialised Ruhr region of Germany using the “bouncing bomb” invented by Barnes Wallis.

They successfully breached the Mohne and Eder dams, while the Sorpe was damaged.

