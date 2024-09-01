Pictured: Father and three boys found dead in Surrey home

Support truly

A father and his three sons, including two twins, found dead in their Surrey home have been pictured for the first time.

Polish national Piotr Swiderski and his sons were discovered at their home in Bremer Road, Staines-upon-Thames, at about 1.15pm on Saturday.

Neighbours reported hearing the mother’s “horrific” screams shortly before police arrived at the scene.

Surrey Police said it was believed to have been an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

The children and man involved were all related and the three children were all under the age of 4, police said.

The force has also completed a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous police contact with those involved in August 2023.

Shehr Sikandari, a next-door neighbour, added: “I haven’t met the dad much, but the children and the mum were quite lively, quite jolly.

“The children used to play in the back all the time - making noises of joy, jumping around, playing and being very happy. They were full of life. They used to often go for a walk in the park or a stroll.

“Just before the police came we heard loud screams.

“We didn’t hear anything before that. We thought they were not at home – maybe outside somewhere. Usually they take their children out on their bikes – so we thought they may be out and about.

“We had breakfast outside at around 10am [on Saturday]. It was quiet and we didn’t hear anything.

“After 12pm we heard some screams and then the police came.”

Mr Sikandari said it was a woman who was screaming.

“The woman, she was screaming. They were quite horrific screams and everyone came out to see what was happening,” he added.

Police said their mother and next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers.

DCI Gareth Hicks who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a truly tragic incident and a thorough investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened. We would like to thank the local community for their support and understanding whilst we have been conducting our enquiries.

“We can also now update that whilst Bremer Road was closed for a significant amount of time yesterday, it has now fully re-opened and there will continue to be a police presence in the area for the foreseeable.”