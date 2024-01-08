Three arrested as car ploughs into man and teenage girl shortly after kidnap attempt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a car ploughed into two pedestrians while a second car crashed into a shop during a chase.

A black BMW 1 Series hit a man in his 50s and a 16-year-old girl on Village Road in Gosport shortly after 11pm on Saturday evening, while a white Ford Focus collided with the building.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment and are not in a life-threatening condition. The crash came shortly after police received reports that a man had been forced into a white vehicle, which was being pursued by a black car in Ferrol Road.

Officers believe the reported kidnapping and crashes are linked, with two males in the Ford Focus, believed to be teenage boys, fleeing the scene of the collision.

As part of the investigation, a 26-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, while a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to kidnap and causing injury by dangerous driving.

A third man, aged 54, has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to kidnap, causing injury by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

Detective Inspector Hayley Church, who is leading the investigation today, said: “Since these reports were made to us yesterday evening we have been working hard to determine what has taken place and are now asking the public for their help with our enquiries.

“We are in the area today conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries, however we need anyone that was in the Ferrol Road or Village Road area between 10.15pm and 11.15pm last night and saw anything suspicious to make contact with us.

“Perhaps you saw a man being forced into a car or the moments leading up to this, or maybe you witnessed a black BMW 1 Series pursuing a white Ford Focus between Ferrol Road and Village Road? We urge anyone on these roads and the neighbouring and surrounding roads to please check any CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that may have captured something.

“We would also like to hear from anyone driving through the area that may have captured the vehicles involved on dash cam and are keen for any information regarding the occupants of the white Ford Focus, who we are yet to speak to.

“While we appreciate that this incident will be concerning to members of the public, I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to understand what has taken place and identify those involved. Officers will be in the area today and over the coming days, please do speak to them if you have any concerns or questions.”