Final TikTok by Brianna Ghey shows park where trans girl may have been killed

Brianna Ghey's final TikTok video shows the 16-year-old girl walking in a park similar to the one where she was found dead.

The transgender teen had a large fanbase online with 31,000 followers.

In her final video, which has been met with 8,000 comments - many expressing grief - she is seen walking in what looks to be Linear Park in Culcheth, the same site where she was stabbed to death and found on Saturday afternoon.

A murder investigation has commenced with a 15-year-old boy and girl having now been arrested.

Brianna began the video by saying she was going to give life “one last try” before a musical montage plays over her walking in the park and dancing.

Brianna had been living as a girl for several months, according to reports. Her final video was not out of keeping with her popular channel gingerpuppyx - which often saw her lip syncing to songs and trying on different outfits.

The backdrop of the final video appears to resemble Linear Park in Culcheth village, an affluent area near to Warrington. It is understood the video had been uploaded in the days before the attack but not on the day itself.

Of the fans to post their grief, Immi wrote: “So gorgeous. So sad to see people in the world taken too soon, and in the worst ways.”

Another, D said: “Rest in peace Bri, you deserve so much better and will be missed so much I hope you can finally be at peace.”

Em said: “My heart is absolutely breaking for you angel… I’m so sorry. Rest easy beautiful soul.”

Cheshire Police said “at this time” there was no evidence to suggest the killing was a “hate crime”.

Detective chief superintendent Mike Evans said the force was doing all it could to establish what happened to her and patrols had been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related,” he said.

Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, said she had spoken to the police and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1476832, report it online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.