TikTokers walking into random people’s homes prompts police investigation

A worrying TikTok trend which sees groups of youths invade random people’s homes has led to a police probe.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed today that it is investigating after footage of a group of young men entering a family home uninvited went viral.

Despite being deleted by the initial poster, the clip was reuploaded and shared numerous times across social media.

And while it prompted a largely negative backlash, it has been claimed that it is not the first time it has happened.

One of the group sits on a sofa in the property after entering uninvited (TikTok)

In a statement to The Independent, the Met said it was “aware of footage circulating on social media” but it not received any related reports at this time.

They added: “Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the location and those involved.

“They are keen to speak to anyone with any information.”

In the footage, the unnamed TikTok user begins by filming himself with two other friends and saying: “Walking into random houses, let's go.”

The group proceeds to walk through a black gate of a house - understood to be in London - before letting themselves inside.

They ignore a visibly anxious woman in the front garden despite her shouting: “Excuse me what are you doing?” prompting her to call to a man inside the property to “come to the front door right now”.

The man then makes his way upstairs, leaving his toddler downstairs, as the group continues wander uninvited around their house.

One of them asks him “is this where the study group is?” as they walk into various different rooms and even lie down on the sofas.

A man inside the property pleaded with the group to leave after they entered (TikTok)

They only leave when he says that he has children - who can be heard calling out for their parents in the background.

In the past, the group have reportedly committed the same prank on other properties including a Jewish family's home, schools and prohibited areas of supermarkets.

As the clip went viral, many social media users condemend their actions.

One wrote: “He's taking it way too far. Senseless.”

Another said: “So disrespectful, there's a kid in the house” while a third commented: “This is not funny.”