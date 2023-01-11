For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A toddler was rushed to hospital after being hit on the head by a brick thrown through a bus window.

The 15-month-old baby was with her mother on the number 5 bus in Glasgow when the brick smashed through the glass at around 6:45pm on Tuesday.

The projectile – and glass from the broken window – landed in the pram, hitting the baby on the head, Police Scotland said.

The baby was rushed by ambulance from the scene on Battlefield Road, near Hampden Park, to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Govan.

Her injuries were checked over by medics and she was later released, police said.

The bus was quickly evacuated and officers were seen taking statements from passengers, according to the Daily Record.

The young girl’s mother is said to have been left “extremely upset and distressed” by the incident.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about who may have thrown the brick to come forward.

“Fortunately the baby was not seriously injured but this has left her mother extremely upset and distressed,” said Detective Inspector Darren Munogee.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who saw or knows the person who threw the brick to get in touch.

“In addition, anyone on the bus who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist officers is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2784 of Tuesday, 10 January 2023, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.