Jail for voyeur who secretly filmed people in bathrooms
Tom Lundgren also had extreme animal pornography and other indecent images, court hears
A man who secretly filmed people in bathrooms on hidden cameras has been jailed.
Tom Lundgren, 24, was also found to have more than 7,500 indecent images and dozens of extreme pornographic pictures on his electronic devices.
He was jailed for 18 months at Leeds Crown Court on Friday after admitting a string of offences.
Police officers found the indecent images on his devices when they went to his home in Gomersal, West Yorks., in May 2020.
Among them were 1,855 pictures in the most serious category as well as images of victims he had recorded using devices hidden in bathrooms.
There were also 1,507 category B images and 4,461 category C images as well as 35 extreme pornography images, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said said it had “worked hard” to track down the people Lundgren had recorded without consent.
He pleaded guilty to charges including making indecent pictures of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal, and eight charges of voyeurism.
He has been jailed for 18 months and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
Speaking after sentencing, PC Simon Meakin of West Yorkshire Police, said: “On seizing his devices, we found over 1,800 of the most serious category A images as well as images of victims he had recorded for his own gratification using hidden recording devices.
“Any act of voyeurism represents the most appalling invasion of a person’s privacy, and we have worked hard to locate victims of these offences.”
SWNS
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.