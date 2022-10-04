Jail for voyeur who secretly filmed people in bathrooms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who secretly filmed people in bathrooms on hidden cameras has been jailed.

Tom Lundgren, 24, was also found to have more than 7,500 indecent images and dozens of extreme pornographic pictures on his electronic devices.

He was jailed for 18 months at Leeds Crown Court on Friday after admitting a string of offences.

Police officers found the indecent images on his devices when they went to his home in Gomersal, West Yorks., in May 2020.

Among them were 1,855 pictures in the most serious category as well as images of victims he had recorded using devices hidden in bathrooms.

There were also 1,507 category B images and 4,461 category C images as well as 35 extreme pornography images, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force said said it had “worked hard” to track down the people Lundgren had recorded without consent.

He pleaded guilty to charges including making indecent pictures of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal, and eight charges of voyeurism.

He has been jailed for 18 months and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Speaking after sentencing, PC Simon Meakin of West Yorkshire Police, said: “On seizing his devices, we found over 1,800 of the most serious category A images as well as images of victims he had recorded for his own gratification using hidden recording devices.

“Any act of voyeurism represents the most appalling invasion of a person’s privacy, and we have worked hard to locate victims of these offences.”

SWNS