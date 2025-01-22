Harry’s legal case against The Sun publisher back in court amid delays

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Duke of Sussex’s High Court case against the publisher of The Sun is set to return to court for a second day amid speculation over potential settlements.

Harry, and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, are bringing legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators between 1996 to 2011.

NGN, which also ran the now-defunct News Of The World, denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

Tuesday was due to mark the start of the trial, but delays mean that the case remains unopened, amid speculation over whether Harry and Lord Watson will have settled their claims.

After two earlier requests for adjournments on Tuesday, thought to be related to settlement discussions, Mr Justice Fancourt refused a third request for a delay as both sides had had “ample time to seek to resolve their differences”.

Following a short break, lawyers for both sides asked for the green light to challenge the judge’s decision to not provide a further delay.

Anthony Hudson KC, for NGN, said the parties “have been involved in very intense negotiations over the last few days and the reality is we are very close”, adding that there were “time difference difficulties”.

Mr Hudson continued: “Very unusually, both parties are in complete agreement that this is a very important step.

“The number of times the parties have been in agreement in this litigation are very few and far between.”

Mr Justice Fancourt said he would not allow both sides to go to the Court of Appeal himself over his decision, but that he would not “stand in the way of access to justice” if they wanted to ask appeal judges for the green light.

The hearing is now due to resume on Wednesday morning at 10am.