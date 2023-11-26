Tommy Robinson pepper sprayed by police during arrest at march against antisemitism

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson was pepper-sprayed by police as they arrested him at an antisemitism march in London.

Robinson was detained by dozens of officers near the Royal Courts of Justice, from where the demonstration began on Sunday, after march organisers said he would not be welcome.

The 40 year-old, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, uploaded a video on social media of his partially closed eyes after officers used the synthetic pepper spray. He was still in police custody on Sunday evening,

Tommy Robinson was arrested at the march against antisemitism (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “The arrested man resisted as officers attempted to put him in handcuffs. He was warned repeatedly before PAVA spray was used. Following its use, officers gained control of him and handcuffs were applied.”

In an earlier statement, the force said organisers had “been clear about their concerns that the man’s attendance, and that of those who were likely to accompany him, would cause fear for other participants.

“The same view has been voiced by others. As a result he was spoken to and warned on more than one occasion that his continued presence in the area was likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to others. He was directed to leave the area but refused to do so.”

Robinson was led away by a number of officers (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Robinson said he attended the march as a “journalist” and denied causing alarm or distress to others.

The former EDL leader was previously seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police during ceasefire protests held on Armistice Day.

Earlier this month on X, formerly Twitter, he posted about his intention to attend the march.