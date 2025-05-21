Tommy Robinson charged with harassment causing fear of violence
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June
Tommy Robinson has been charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between 5 and 7 August last year.
The 42-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 June, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday.
A CPS spokesperson said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 42, with harassment causing fear of violence against two men.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
More follows...