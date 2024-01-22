Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tommy Robinson arrives at court accused of refusing to leave antisemitism march

Far-right figure Tommy Robinson was pictured arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Monday 22 January 2024 10:58
Powered By Pixels
Close
Tommy Robinson arrives at court after arrest at antisemitism march in London

Tommy Robinson has arrived at court accused of a criminal offence after he allegedly refused to leave a march against antisemitism.

The far-right figure, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was pictured outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday ahead of a hearing over whether he failed to comply with a police order.

The English Defence League founder was arrested and pepper sprayed by police near the Royal Courts of Justice at the march in central London last November.

Organisers had said he would not be welcome at the event, which saw tens thousands of demonstrators flock to the capital, but Robinson said he was attending as a journalist.

The Metropolitan Police later announced he had been charged failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area.

Tommy Robinson, 40, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon

(PA)

In statement following the incident last year, the Metropolitan Police said: “The arrested man resisted as officers attempted to put him in handcuffs. He was warned repeatedly before PAVA spray was used.

“Following its use, officers gained control of him and handcuffs were applied.”

In an earlier statement, the force said organisers had “been clear about their concerns that the man’s attendance, and that of those who were likely to accompany him, would cause fear for other participants”.

Mr Robinson said he attended the march as a journalist and denied causing alarm or distress to others.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in