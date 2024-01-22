For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tommy Robinson has arrived at court accused of a criminal offence after he allegedly refused to leave a march against antisemitism.

The far-right figure, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was pictured outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday ahead of a hearing over whether he failed to comply with a police order.

The English Defence League founder was arrested and pepper sprayed by police near the Royal Courts of Justice at the march in central London last November.

Organisers had said he would not be welcome at the event, which saw tens thousands of demonstrators flock to the capital, but Robinson said he was attending as a journalist.

The Metropolitan Police later announced he had been charged failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area.

Tommy Robinson, 40, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon (PA)

In statement following the incident last year, the Metropolitan Police said: “The arrested man resisted as officers attempted to put him in handcuffs. He was warned repeatedly before PAVA spray was used.

“Following its use, officers gained control of him and handcuffs were applied.”

In an earlier statement, the force said organisers had “been clear about their concerns that the man’s attendance, and that of those who were likely to accompany him, would cause fear for other participants”.

Mr Robinson said he attended the march as a journalist and denied causing alarm or distress to others.