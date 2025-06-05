Tommy Robinson denies harassing two Daily Mail journalists

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Right-wing political activist Tommy Robinson has denied harassing two Daily Mail journalists.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face charges over his alleged conduct towards the two reporters.

He is accused of two counts of harassment causing fear of violence between 5 and 7 of August 2024.

Robinson, from Luton, Bedfordshire, was released from prison on 27 May after he was jailed last October after admitting multiple breaches of an injuction made in 2021.

open image in gallery The anti-immigration activist was recently released from prison after admitting a contempt of court offence ( Reuters )

The injuction had barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee, who had successfully sued him for libel.

The former leader of the now-defunct English Defence League had wrongly claimed in an online video that the Syrian teenager was a violent thug.

He later repeated that false allegation 10 times, including during a rally at London's Trafalgar Square last year.

The activist left HMP Woodhill after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months at the High Court.

He was filmed speaking on his X social media channel for around 20 minutes with longer hair and a bushy beard, and wearing a rosary around his neck, as he left the prison.

Robinson is facing a separate trial in October next year over an accusation that he failed to provide the Pin for his mobile phone when stopped by Kent Police in Folkestone in July 2024.

He has now been released on bail and is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 July.