Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, faces a three-week wait for the verdict of his trial, as he is due to visit Israel as a "guest of the government".

The 42-year-old denies failing to comply with counter-terrorism powers at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone on 28 July last year, specifically by refusing to disclose his phone's PIN. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to three months.

Robinson will travel to Israel on Wednesday until October 25, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

The prosecution and defence cases finished on Tuesday, but District Judge Sam Goozee has not yet made a decision on whether the activist is guilty or not guilty.

As the judge tried to set a date to hand down his verdict, Alisdair Williamson KC, defending, said Robinson would be out of the country for some time.

“He is a guest of the Israeli government in Israel tomorrow,” he told the court.

Judge Goozee told Robinson he would “accommodate” his “current travel arrangements” and adjourned his decision until November 4.

open image in gallery A man flies a Union flag outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Ben Whitley/PA)

Posting on X after the hearing ended, Robinson said: “Now that my trial is behind me, I will have my verdict handed down on November 4th in London .

“I’m leaving soon for a trip to Israel — a proud patriot coming tomorrow to stand with the Jewish state and deepen my understanding of the fight against jihad.”

He thanked tech tycoon Elon Musk for covering his legal costs, adding: “I go to Israel as a guest of government leaders — and as a proud friend of the Jewish people.”

Robinson, last month, organised a Unite the Kingdom rally in central London attended by between 110,000 and 150,000 people.

The invitation to Robinson was extended in the wake of the terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for the diaspora and combating antisemitism, said he was “proud to host British patriot” Robinson.