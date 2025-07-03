Political activist Tommy Robinson to appear in court charged with harassment

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Political activist Tommy Robinson is due to appear in court accused of harassing two journalists.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of harassing MailOnline reporters Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber, and their family members, through his X account between August 5 and 7 2024.

The 42-year-old is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday following his not guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month.

Prosecutors told a previous hearing that none of the alleged harassment contained direct threats of violence.

After the last hearing, Robinson spoke of how he had “never had” the opportunity to have a jury trial and wanted “12 members of the British public” to hear the evidence in the case.

Robinson will face a trial preparation hearing when he appears in court on Thursday.