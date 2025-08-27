Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tommy Robinson won’t be charged over alleged St Pancras assault, police say

British Transport Police said the Crown Prosecution Service concluded ‘there was not a realistic prospect of conviction’

Independent Reporters
Wednesday 27 August 2025 17:44 BST
Video Player Placeholder
Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man

Tommy Robinson will not be charged over an alleged assault at St Pancras railway station last month.

The British Transport Police said the Crown Prosecution Service concluded “there was not a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Police said that following an investigation, the alleged victim “did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.”

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested at Luton airport on Monday 4 August, after leaving for Tenerife during the early hours following the incident on 28 July.

Tommy Robinson won’t be charged over the alleged assault at St Pancras railway station (Lucy North/PA)
Tommy Robinson won’t be charged over the alleged assault at St Pancras railway station (Lucy North/PA) (PA)

Video footage on social media showed the far-right activist walking back and forth near a motionless man lying on floor, near the escalator down to the Thameslink line.

The footage does not show how the man came to be hurt. However, Robinson appears to say: “He f***ing came at me, bruv,” before walking away down a set of stairs.

The activist said in a lengthy video on social media that he acted in self-defence after a man physically confronted him.

He urged the police to share the CCTV footage of what happened.

Footage on social media appears to show Tommy Robinson walking away from a man in St Pancras Station
Footage on social media appears to show Tommy Robinson walking away from a man in St Pancras Station (Social media)

A statement from the force said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on 28 July, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH at Luton Airport on 4 August,” British Transport Police said.

“Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, however the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.

“We presented the prosecution file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – who are responsible for considering the evidence available and deciding whether it meets the legal threshold to charge someone with an offence.

“Following a review of the available evidence, the CPS concluded that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction and therefore there would be no criminal charges in this case.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in