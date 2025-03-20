For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Tommy Robinson has been moved to a "closed wing" in prison after reports emerged that he had a "mark on his head" and would be killed by another inmate, the High Court has heard.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is currently serving an 18-month sentence for contempt of court after breaching an injunction.

His legal team argued in the High Court on Thursday that he should be allowed to challenge his segregation from other prisoners at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, citing an “evident decline in his mental health”.

The Ministry of Justice is opposing the challenge.

Its lawyers say that Robinson was isolated due to threats to his safety, including potential assaults by other prisoners seeking “kudos”.

Tom Cross, representing the ministry, said in written submissions that Robinson was initially put in HMP Belmarsh after being sentenced in October 2024.

open image in gallery Political activist Tommy Robinson before his incarceration ( PA Wire )

However, “on his first day, he stated he had a conflict with followers of Islam”.

Robinson was subsequently moved to HMP Woodhill in November.

Due to intelligence regarding threats to Robinson, he was put in a "closed wing which cannot be accessed by other prisoners”.

Mr Cross said: “HMP Woodhill received several intelligence reports showing a non-speculative risk to the claimant, including that two other prisoners at HMP Woodhill were plotting to assault the claimant to gain kudos and notoriety, and that the claimant had a ‘mark on his head’ and would be killed by a lifer if located on a wing.”

Robinson remained on the “closed wing” but that “this is ultimately an interim position” until he can be moved to a different wing, which is undergoing repairs, Mr Cross said.

“The significant risks both to the claimant’s own safety and to the good order or discipline of the prison required him to remain removed from association with other prisoners, subject to review.”

open image in gallery An artist’s impression of Tommy Robinson in court

He added that the ministry had considered whether an alternative prison was available, but had concluded that “there is not presently another option where the risk to the claimant, and to good order or discipline, could be better managed”.

Mr Cross also said that Robinson’s segregation was “more permissive” than usual. He has access to a laptop, being able to send and receive emails “in their thousands”, and also has access to gym facilities for three hours a day.

Robinson was jailed by Mr Justice Johnson, after admitting 10 breaches of a High Court order made in 2021.

The order barred him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

He is set to be released from HMP Woodhill on July 26 and appeared from prison on Thursday via video link, wearing a grey jumper.

His barrister, Alisdair Williamson KC, said Robinson asked to be moved to open prison in February, stating: “The solitary confinement is destroying my mind.”

Robinson continued: “I am terrified of the long-term consequences of the continued solitary confinement. I feel I am being provoked to react. I want to leave prison mentally well, not mentally broken.”

Robinson said in a separate complaint, also made in February, that he felt the “continued isolation” was “politically motivated because of my activism and beliefs”.

open image in gallery Tommy Robinson supporters protest in central London after he was sent to prison ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

Mr Williamson said: “We accept that there was and perhaps is a threat to the claimant at HMP Woodhill which justified the original decision to segregate him.

“So our focus is the Secretary of State giving them leave to continue that process in the face of a decline, an evident decline, in his mental health.”

He continued: “We are presented with a position that Woodhill is not a safe place for him to be unless he is in segregation, but that segregation is, we suggest, harming him.”

He added: “It is clear, we submit, that the distress he is suffering goes beyond that which is inherent in incarceration.”

Mr Williamson told the court that HMP Woodhill has “a significant Muslim population”, adding that “it appears to be that which is causing a difficulty”.

The barrister continued that Robinson should be moved to a different prison “where he does not have to be kept in isolation”.

The hearing before Mr Justice Chamberlain is set to conclude later on Thursday.