Woman arrested after retired vet ‘mauled to death in garden by seven dogs’

A woman has been arrested after a retired vet was allegedly mauled to death by dogs in his garden.

Antony ‘Tony’ Harrington, 77, was found unconscious at his home in the village of Meriden, Warwickshire, by paramedics, having suffered bite injuries which Warwickshire Police say was the cause of his death.

Seven dogs were seized at the scene in Packington Lane on the evening of November 25 last year and a 75-year-old woman was arrested and bailed while the investigation continues.

The father-of-three was in cardiac arrest when West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) arrived at the scene at around 6pm, but nothing could be done to save him.

A source told The Sun that Mr Harrington “loved” animals and one of the seven involved in his death was his own pet, while the others are believed to have been owned by a friend.

The source said: “What happened is horrific, no one knows why the dogs attacked him.

“He was found in the garden and bits of his clothes had been scattered around the grass.

“His family are distraught and hope the investigation can help them understand what happened.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “At 6.04pm on November 25 2023, paramedics contacted police to inform them of a man in cardiac arrest at a house in Packington Lane, Meriden.

“The man in his 70s was declared dead at the scene. He had suffered bite injuries, which were found to be the cause of death.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Seven dogs were seized at the scene and a 75-year-old woman from the Coleshill area was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.

“She has since been bailed while inquiries continue.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We were called to reports of an unconscious patient in the garden of a property on Packington Lane in Meriden.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the air ambulance service critical care car were sent to the scene.

“Unfortunately, on arrival, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Mr Harrington is believed to have bought The Lodge Veterinary Centre near Birmingham with his late wife Louise in 1980, but both later retired from full time veterinary practice.

A traction engine enthusiast, Mr Harrington would attend local events with the Wallis & Steevens 7248 engine Pedler, which he owned.

In a tribute posted on Facebook ahead of Mr Harrington’s funeral in Coleshill on March 4, the National Traction Engine Trust, of which he was a member for more than 25 years, said: “We were saddened to hear of the death of Tony Harrington last November.

“Tony was owner of Wallis & Steevens 7248 ‘Pedler’ and supported the trust at our annual driver training course. In recent years Tony assisted the trust with our displays at the NEC and brought Pedler along in 2019.

“Tony had owned Pedler since 2007 and in that time had become well-known for appearing at local celebrations and fundraising events as well as on the wider rally circuit.”