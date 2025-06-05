For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother who abused her newborn son so badly that he had to have both legs amputated is due to be released early from prison.

Tony Hudgell was just 41 days old when he was assaulted by Jody Simpson and her partner Anthony Smith in 2018.

He was left in agony for 10 days with his injuries untreated until he was taken to hospital for multiple fractures, blunt trauma to the face, and bone dislocations. As well as having his legs amputated, he also endured organ failure and sepsis.

His birth parents were convicted of causing or allowing their baby to sustain injury and of wilful neglect. They were each sentenced to 10 years in prison.

open image in gallery Tony’s birth parents Antony Smith and Jody Simpson were jailed for the abuse they inflicted on him as a baby (Kent Police/PA) ( PA Media )

However, Simpson is set for release just seven years into her sentence, three years after a previous release date was put on hold due to an intervention from then-justice secretary Dominic Raab.

After being treated for his injuries, Tony, now aged 10, is with his adoptive parents Paula and Mark Hudgell from Kent.

Criticising the decision, Mrs Hudgell, who has campaigned for tougher jail sentences for convicted child abusers, wrote on X: "Tony has life-long injuries every day he suffers due to her hands.”

Tony has since helped raise millions for charity through completing a series of challenges, and has received the British Empire Medal for services to the prevention of child abuse.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Jody Simpson following an oral hearing.

open image in gallery Tony, pictured with the Princess of Wales, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the prevention of child abuse (Ian Vogler/PA) ( PA Wire )

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

“A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

“Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."