Farmer Tony Martin who shot dead teenage burglar at his Norfolk home dies

Tony Martin - a farmer who shot dead a teenage burglar at his home - has died, a family friend has said.

Mr Martin sparked a national debate after he shot and killed 16-year-old Fred Barras on his remote Norfolk farm in 1999.

Mr Barras and Brendon Fearon, then 29, were both shot after the pair entered the farmer’s home with the intention of burglary on August 20.

open image in gallery Aerial view of Tony Martin’s land at Emneth, Norfolk. ( PA )

The farmer, who slept with a shotgun under his bed after his home was targeted in a string of burglaries, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison after the jury rejected his claim of self-defence.

While many argued that he had the right to defend his home, others branded him a dangerous vigilante.

On Sunday, a family friend confirmed his death at aged 80 to the BBC.

open image in gallery The farmer was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison after the jury rejected his claim of self-defence. ( PA )

Mr Martin was released from prison in 2003 after his murder conviction was downgraded to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

Prior to the fatal shooting, he claimed to have been burgled ten times, which amounted to losing a reported £6,000.

When the farmer heard Barras and Fearon on the evening of August 20, he opened fire with a pump-action shotgun.

Barras died at the farm while Fearon was treated in hospital for his injuries and survived.

open image in gallery When the farmer heard Barras and Fearon on the evening of August 20, he opened fire with a pump-action shotgun. ( PA )

In 2018, Mr Martin said he had no regrets about shooting the teenager dead when he gave his first broadcast interview about the case.

“I don't want to get locked up. If I'm in the house and somebody comes in the house, I'm going to look after myself,” he said.

“If you think I'm going to stand there and ask them what they're doing, I'm not that stupid.”

Asked if he was troubled by Fred’s death, he admitted that he didn’t give his victim a second thought because “what goes around, comes around.”

“When I was his age I lived with my grandparents – didn't go breaking into bloody houses 16 miles down the road.”

