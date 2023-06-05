Conservative MP Bob Stewart charged with racially aggravated abuse

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Conservative MP has been charged with racially-aggravated abuse over an encounter with a Bahraini activist.

The Metropolitan Police said Bob Stewart was being prosecuted over an incident in Belgravia, London, on 14 December last year.

The 73-year-old is accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, where the offence was racially aggravated.

He also faces an alternative charge of threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The incident took place outside an event hosted by the Bahraini embassy, when Mr Stewart was challenged by an activist about his views on the country and its human rights record.

Mr Stewart is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 July.

The former British Army officer has represented Beckenham, in south-east London, since 2010.