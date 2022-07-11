A Tory MP who fled the scene of a late-night road crash in high-heel shoes feared he would be “raped, killed or kidnapped”, a court heard.

Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, denies four traffic offences following an incident in Llanblethian, South Wales, last November.

Mr Wallis – who became the first MP in the UK to come out as transgender in March this year – told the court he swerved his Mercedes to avoid hitting a cat and the car subsequently hit a lamppost and telegraph pole.

He said he left the scene out of fear he would be attacked due to post-traumatic stress disorder which he developed after being raped in September.

Nearby residents Adrian Watson and Natalie Webb were hosting a gathering when they heard a “very loud bang, significantly louder than a domestic firework” just after 1am.

Ms Webb said she went outside and saw amber flashing lights on a Mercedes E-Class saloon that had crashed into a lamppost.

Mr Wallis has represented Bridgend since 2019 (PA Wire)

Mr Watson said he looked inside the car and saw “a white male wearing a white, long-sleeve top which was tight to the body, a black leather PVC mini-skirt, tights, dark shoes with a high heel and a pearl necklace”.

When he asked Mr Wallis if he was OK, Mr Watson said the male replied: “I’m sorting it. I’m sorting it.”

Mr Watson said he was going to call the police before Mr Wallis began walking away from the scene, the court heard.

He said he followed Mr Wallis and saw him make two phone calls – during one he claimed he was being “accosted”. The defendant was then picked up by his father in a Land Rover Discovery.

In a prepared statement to police, the MP said he was in “pain and shock” after the collision.

“I noticed a group of people approaching and felt anxious,” he said. “Due to my medical condition and time of the day and the weather conditions I felt I needed to get away.

“When I got home I took my medication and felt drowsy. I have been recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.”

The MP is charged with failing to stop a vehicle, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention, and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position (PA Wire)

Police Sergeant Gareth Handy said that when he attended Wallis‘ family home address, which he described as a “mansion” and “absolutely colossal”, he forced entry into the property out of concern for the MP.

Mr Handy said Wallis was eventually found in one of the rooms of the house and when he got to the room he said: “I saw Jamie had make-up on his face.”

When police searched his flat at the property, they found a blonde wig on a table, the court heard.

PC Louis Hall found Wallis in a bedroom within the house asleep and said: “He appeared to be wearing make-up. His eyelids were dark, his lips were red and his cheeks were bronzed, and he had red nail polish on his toes.”

Mr Wallis was found naked in the living area of a flat and given a modesty blanket until clothing could be found.

The black leather skirt and pearl necklace were found next to the bed and were seized by police. He was arrested at 7.21am.

The trial is expected to last up to two days.

Additional reporting by PA