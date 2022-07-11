A Tory MP has been found guilty of a number of driving offences after fleeing the scene of a late-night crash in South Wales last year.

Jamie Wallis has been found guilty of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position after his Mercedes hit a lamppost and telegraph pole in Llanblethian.

Wallis has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined £2,500. He was also ordered to pay additional costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £190.

He was found not guilty of driving without due care and attention by District Judge Tan Ikram at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Wallis, who had denied all charges, told the court he crashed after swerving to avoid hitting a cat and left the scene out of fear he would be “raped, killed or kidnapped” due to post-traumatic stress disorder which he developed after being raped in September.

The 38-year-old, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, became the first became the first Member of Parliament in the UK to come out as transgender.

Residents Adrian Watson and Natalie Webb were having a gathering when just after 1am they heard a “very loud bang, significantly louder than a domestic firework”.

Mr Webb said he went outside and saw amber flashing lights and that a Mercedes E-Class saloon had crashed into the lamppost.

Mr Watson said he looked inside the car and saw “a white male wearing a white long-sleeve top which was tight to the body, a black leather PVC mini-skirt, tights, dark shoes with a high heel and a pearl necklace”.

When he asked Wallis if he was okay, Mr Watson said the male said: “I’m sorting it. I’m sorting it.” Mr Watson said he was going to call the police and that Wallis began walking away from the scene.

He followed him and witnessed him make two phone calls, and during one he claimed he was being “accosted”. He was then picked up by his father in a Land Rover Discovery.

More follows