Murder probe after man stabbed to death outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Haringey outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Police and paramedics were called to Northumberland Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man was found with a number of stab injuries, Metropolitan Police said.

CPR was administered but despite the best efforts of emergency services the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they know who the man is and are working to inform his next of kin.

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Responding to the news, Tottenham Hotspur said this afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go ahead as scheduled.

However, the north end of Worcester Avenue and the whole of Northumberland Park Road will remain closed throughout.

Fans have been requested to “remain patient” and allow extra time for travel to the stadium.

Chief Inspector Stephen Johnston-Keay, said: “Our thoughts are with the man who has tragically lost his life.

“I can assure local people that specialist detectives are investigating and will leave no stone unturned in working to establish what happened to him, and to identify and arrest those responsible.

“I would like to thank local people for their patience and understanding while we go about this crucial work.

“If you have information that could help us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please tell us. You will see officers on the cordons and on patrol and they will be ready to listen to you.”

