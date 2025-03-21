Murder probe launched after man fatally shot in Tottenham residential street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally shot in Tottenham on Thursday night.

Paramedics and Met Police officers were called to a home in Waverley Road at 8.45pm, where ambulance officers treated a 27-year-old man for a gunshot wound to the head, and another man, 26, for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 27-year-old shooting victim died as a result of his injuries, while the younger man remains in hospital.

Tottenham Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines said the two men were shot on a residential street in the north London neighbourhood, “with one man sadly losing his life.”

“We recognise the impact this will have on the local community. We have multiple officers patrolling the area today, aiming to obtain key evidence and provide reassurance to you,” the senior officer said.

“At this early stage in the investigation, we have not made any arrests. Please do not let this worry you. We have a highly experienced team of investigators making urgent enquiries to find out who committed this act”

A crime scene is in place, and anyone with information is urged to contact police by stating CAD7426/20March, or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.