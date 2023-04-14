Teenager fighting for life after shooting in north London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old is fighting for life after a shooting in Tottenham.

Police were called at around 4.20am on Thursday to reports of a male teenager injured in Norman Road.

The victim was found injured with gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital, Metropolitan Police said.

The 17-year-old remains in a life-threatening condition on Friday.

A crime scene remains in place on Norman Road, and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The teenager’s next of kin are being supported, a spokesperson from the force said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the police by calling 101.