Teenager fighting for life after shooting in north London

Police are appealing for witnesses

Nick Ferris
Friday 14 April 2023 12:08
A teenager is fighting for their life after a shooting in north London

(PA Wire)

A 17-year-old is fighting for life after a shooting in Tottenham.

Police were called at around 4.20am on Thursday to reports of a male teenager injured in Norman Road.

The victim was found injured with gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital, Metropolitan Police said.

The 17-year-old remains in a life-threatening condition on Friday.

A crime scene remains in place on Norman Road, and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The teenager’s next of kin are being supported, a spokesperson from the force said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the police by calling 101.

