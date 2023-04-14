Teenager fighting for life after shooting in north London
Police are appealing for witnesses
A 17-year-old is fighting for life after a shooting in Tottenham.
Police were called at around 4.20am on Thursday to reports of a male teenager injured in Norman Road.
The victim was found injured with gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital, Metropolitan Police said.
The 17-year-old remains in a life-threatening condition on Friday.
A crime scene remains in place on Norman Road, and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.
The teenager’s next of kin are being supported, a spokesperson from the force said.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact the police by calling 101.