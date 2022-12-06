Jump to content

Swimming instructor guilty of sexually abusing girls during lessons

Emmanuel Brown described by police as a ‘dangerous sexual predator’

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Tuesday 06 December 2022 13:52
(Met Police)

A 60-year-old swimming instructor has been found guilty of sexually abusing girls during lessons in Tottenham.

Emmanuel Brown was convicted on three counts of sexual assault by touching at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard Brown ran swimming lessons at the Northumberland Park swimming pool and had been an instructor since 1995.

Jurors were told that in June and July 2020, two separate reports were made to police from girls taught by Brown, who were aged under 13 at the time of the assaults.

A third girl later came forward who alleged Brown had sexually assaulted her during their lessons when she was under 13.

Police said the abuse took place between 2010 and 2019.

Detective constable Andri Andreou described Brown, of Forest Gate, as a dangerous sexual predator.

He said: “I have no doubt that Emmanuel Brown is a dangerous sexual predator who poses a significant risk to young children.

“Brown used his position of trust to carry out sustained sexual assaults on these three girls – his behaviour is utterly deplorable. Given the offending we know about took place over a decade, it is entirely likely there are other victims of Brown.”

He also gave his “sincere gratitude” to the victims and their families, saying their resilience and commitment had made it possible to catch Brown. “I can only hope that this result goes some way to helping those victims with a form of closure and justice,” he added.

Brown will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on 27 February next year.

