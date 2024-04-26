For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A dogwalker has spoken of his disgust after coming across a dead Bully-type dog “butchered by a professional” wrapped in bin bags and set on fire yards away from a children’s playground in north London.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after the gruesome discovery was made in Lordship Recreation Ground near Tottenham at around 9am on Tuesday morning.

Locals have said it is the third such discovery in Haringey parks this year since the XL Bully ban came in to force.

Police have said they have run out of leads as to how the dog was dumped in such a public place.

The dogwalker who stumbled across him shielded his own husky’s eyes so she wouldn’t be traumatised by the sight.

He told the Independent: “This dog was butchered like they do in an abattoir. The work was so clean I think it is someone who is a butcher. This was not the first time.

“They put it in a black bag and set it on fire like they were trying to get rid of it. The bag went up but they left the remains behind.”

Another dog investigates the scene just yards from where children learn to ride their first bikes ( Supplied )

He added: “It was right by where kids learn how to ride their bikes. I didn’t let my dog see, I didn’t want her to be traumatised. The police are a joke if they are not investigating.”

Another local said: “It was devastating to see the poor animal in such a condition. They had left it in pieces in black bags which were then set on fire, I suppose to avoid their prints being found on the bag.

“We hope the police take it further and catch them for it.

“That’s the third dog found in Haringey parks this year, one small breed and another large black XL type both been dumped now. This latest one in such a horrific way.”

The dog’s body was discovered near a children’s playpark in Lordship Recreation Ground ( RSPCA )

RSPCA’s Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Lee Ricketts said: “This was a really distressing discovery. The dog’s body had been cut up into several pieces, all their limbs had been removed, their head cut off and their spine appeared to have been sawn in half.

“It is believed someone had attempted to burn the remains as parts of the dog had been burned along with the grass around it and there was a smell of burnt fuel.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 08:58hrs on Tuesday, 23 April after the remains of a dog were found in Lordship Recreation Ground N17. Park staff and the RSPCA were informed. The remains were removed by the local authority.

“Officers conducted a number of enquiries. However it was not possible to determine how the remains came to be in the park.

“Should any new investigative opportunities come to light they will be assessed.”