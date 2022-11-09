Four deny deliberately blocking road during Tower Bridge protest
The defendants have pleaded not guilty to committing wilful obstruction of a highway on Tower Bridge in April.
Four people accused of disrupting traffic during a protest on Tower Bridge in London have appeared in court.
Scarlet Possnett, 19, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, Christopher Riches, 21, of Flore, Northamptonshire, Amy Rugg-Easey, 31, of Shiremoor, Newcastle Upon Tyne, and Christopher Lewis-Farley, 52, of Malvern, Worcestershire, were in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
They stood to confirm their names, ages and addresses in front of a packed public gallery.
They pleaded not guilty to committing wilful obstruction of a highway at the landmark on April 8.
The charge sheet claims each defendant, “without lawful authority or excuse, wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway, namely Tower Bridge … contrary to section 137(1) of the Highways Act 1980”.
The four were granted unconditional bail and are due to stand trial at the same court on February 10 2023.
