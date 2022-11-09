Four deny deliberately blocking road during Tower Bridge protest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Four people accused of disrupting traffic during a protest on Tower Bridge in London have appeared in court.

Scarlet Possnett, 19, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, Christopher Riches, 21, of Flore, Northamptonshire, Amy Rugg-Easey, 31, of Shiremoor, Newcastle Upon Tyne, and Christopher Lewis-Farley, 52, of Malvern, Worcestershire, were in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

They stood to confirm their names, ages and addresses in front of a packed public gallery.

They pleaded not guilty to committing wilful obstruction of a highway at the landmark on April 8.

The charge sheet claims each defendant, “without lawful authority or excuse, wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway, namely Tower Bridge … contrary to section 137(1) of the Highways Act 1980”.

The four were granted unconditional bail and are due to stand trial at the same court on February 10 2023.