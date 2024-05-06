Murder probe as man stabbed to death after fight in Tower Hamlets

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Met detectives have launched a murder probe after a man was stabbed in a street fight in east London.

Police were called to reports of a fight on Corfield Street, Bethnal Green at about 8.20pm on Sunday, 5 May.

A 38-year-old man was found suffering a single stab injury just off a busy high road in the popular nightlife district.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, the victim died at the scene.

Scotland Yard said officers are still working to inform the victim’s family with formal identification yet to take place.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal incident ( @th_crime_watch )

Superintendent Alex Ogilvie, one of the senior officers responsible for policing in Tower Hamlets, said: “I recognise the impact this violent incident will have on the local community, especially as it happened in a residential street while many people would have been in their homes.

“We shall be supporting our colleagues in the Specialist Crime Command with their investigation, and you can expect to see officers in the area over the coming days.

“I encourage you to speak with them about anything you saw or heard, as well as any concerns you may have.”

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

The killing came as a 26-year-old man was stabbed in nearby High Road, Tottenham at 5am on Bank Holiday Monday. Police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack.

Anyone with information or dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6482/05May. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.