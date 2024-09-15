Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A woman was stabbed to death at a home in east London in the early hours of Sunday morning, triggering a police murder investigation.

Officers were called at around 1.17am to the address in Duckett Street, Tower Hamlets, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The London Ambulance Service also attended and the woman, who is believed to be in her thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Met said the victim’s next of kin had been informed.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. A 37-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody. Both remain in custody.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dalloway of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in a young woman losing her life.

“Those involved appear to be known to each other and were present at the address during the course of the evening.

“While this investigation is in its early stages, we have made significant progress and arrested two people.

“At this time, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Officers will continue to carry out vital work at the location and I would ask residents to remain patient while we do this.

“I would also ask if anyone saw anything or has information that could assist us then please make contact.”

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney said: “My thoughts are with the family of this young woman at this very difficult time.

“Following this awful incident, my officers are working closely with our specialist colleagues to understand exactly what has occurred.

“Over the coming days, local officers will be in and around Duckett Street to provide any reassurance that the community needs but also as an opportunity for anyone with concerns, or any information about this incident, to speak with us.”

A crime scene remains in place at the address and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or contact @MetCC on social media site X and quote CAD480/15Sep.

People can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.