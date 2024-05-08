‘Loving uncle’, 38, stabbed to death in Tower Hamlets named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A much-loved son and uncle has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in east London.

Jack Hague, 38, was killed after a fight broke out on Corfield Street in Tower Hamlets at 8.20pm on Sunday, 5 May.

Police officers were called with paramedics discovering Mr Hague with a stab injury. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers while a post-mortem examination is due to take place. No arrests have been made, with the investigation ongoing.

In a tribute, Jack’s mother said: “His smile was amazing - he was loving, funny, giving of his time and loved being Uncle Jack to his niece and two nephews best of all.

“He is my son, my blue-eyed boy and will live in me until the day I die.”

Police confirmed he was from the local area.

Detective chief inspector Neil John who leads one of the Met’s murder investigation teams said: “Jack’s family are understandably devastated by his murder and we will continue to support them over the coming weeks and months.

“My team of experienced detectives are working tirelessly to apprehend those responsible for this heinous attack and I am still keen to hear from anyone who could help progress our investigation.

“If you were in the area around the time of this incident, or have doorbell or CCTV footage that may have captured events, then I would urge you to get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6482/05May. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.