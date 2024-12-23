For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three decades on from the unsolved Christmas murder of a mother who was brutally attacked in a churchyard, detectives have renewed their push to find the killer.

Tracey Mertens was 31 when she was doused in petrol and set alight in Eaton churchyard near Congleton, in Cheshire, on 23 December 1994.

Despite having burns around 95 per cent of her body, Ms Mertens held on to life for 12 hours and was able to tell detectives as much as she could before she died.

Now, 30 years on, detectives at Cheshire Police are desperate to solve the case, particularly for the woman’s two children - but they say help is needed from the public with more information on what happened.

open image in gallery Sharon Howarth and mother, Barbara Mertens, make an appeal for information to help trace the killers of Sharon's sister, Tracey Mertens, ( PA )

Detectives believe Ms Mertens, who lived in Rochdale, was abducted by two men while on a visit to her former home in Birmingham to pick up a benefits book.

Ms Mertens told police that two men turned up at the door and bundled her into the back of a yellow Ford Escort.

She was driven to the Eaton churchyard in Cheshire where she was set on fire.

open image in gallery Tracey Mertens told police all she could before passing away ( PA )

A member of the public spotted her and she was rushed to hospital, but died shortly after.

"This week marks the 30th anniversary of Tracey’s death – a time that is understandably still very difficult for her family,” Det Insp Nigel Reid of Cheshire Police said.

“Tracey met a violent and horrific death at the hands of her killers. She was so brave and told detectives as much as she could before she died.

open image in gallery Cheshire Police handout of a Yellow Ford Escort car, similar to one Tracey Mertens was bundled into when she was kidnapped and later burned alive on Christmas Eve 1994 ( PA )

“Although extensive enquiries have been completed, including arrests, forensic reviews, and CPS advice, to date no-one has been convicted in relation to the death of Tracey, and the file remains open.

“As an organisation, we continue to review undetected investigations and will always act on any new information. Therefore, as Tracey’s family prepares to spend another Christmas day without her, I would appeal to anyone who has any information about Tracey’s death to get in touch.”

Cheshire Police urges anyone with information to contact the Operation Eaton investigation team on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1983827.