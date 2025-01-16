For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A gang of youths who stabbed, punched and kicked a teenager in a transphobic attack after luring her to Harrow Leisure Centre under the pretence of going to a roller disco have been jailed.

The 18-year-old transgender victim was stabbed nine times after she was dragged to the floor by the mask-wearing gang and was subjected to transphobic slurs.

The act was organised as revenge after one of her attackers was told she was trans after they had engaged in a sexual relationship.

Angry about the incident, other members of the group, which included four teenage boys and a young woman, set about creating a ruse to “beat her up” in north-west London.

open image in gallery Summer Betts-Ramsey has been jailed for more than eight years for stabbing the victim repeatedly ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

In a victim impact statement, the victim said she now finds it “difficult to trust people” and struggled to leave her home, and that the stabbing had left her with scars across her body.

The woman said she still has “thick scars” as a result of the attack, adding: “I never thought someone could have so much hatred towards me.”

The woman said she had suffered panic attacks since the incident and has struggled to sleep, adding she fears she might not be able to work as a model thanks to her injuries.

Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, Bradley Harris, 18, Camron Osei, 18, Shiloh Hindes, 18, and a 17-year-old boy admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

open image in gallery Bradley Harris had told the group that the victim was trans after they had engaged in a sexual relationship ( Met Police )

Additionally, Betts-Ramsey admitted possession of a knife, and a 17-year-old girl admitted robbing the woman’s handbag and makeup after the attack, and possession of a class B drug.

Betts-Ramsey, 20, who carried out the stabbing, was sentenced to eight and a half years in youth detention, of which, four and a half must be served in custody.

Judge Katz told her she was a “dangerous offender” who posed a risk to the public.

A crying woman stormed out of the public gallery as the sentence was delivered, shouting “I love you Summer” and “people get less for murder”.

Bradley Harris, Camron Osei, and Shiloh Hindes, all 18, were sentenced to three years in youth detention. A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was given a youth rehabilitation order. The 17-year-old girl, who also cannot be named, will be sentenced at a later date.

open image in gallery Camron Osei was part of the group of youths that attacked the victim in Harrow ( Met Police )

The court heard that in January 2024, the woman was with Harris at his house, and while there, a mutual friend called Harris telling him she was “trans”.

“Having been attacked in the past because of her transgender identity, she denied it,” prosecutor Deanna Heer KC told the Old Bailey.

She and Harris then kissed, and she performed oral sex on him, the court heard.

Soon afterwards, another friend told Harris that the woman was a “t****y”, the prosecutor said.

She denied it again, but when Harris picked up a knife and said, “I’ll stab you if you lie”, she felt intimidated and admitted she was trans before Harris told her to leave.

open image in gallery Shilou Hindes has been handed three years in youth detention ( Met Police )

When Harris told the group she had lied to him, they turned on her, Ms Heer said.

The Snapchat group, which the youths were a part of, descended into arguing, and Betts-Ramsey threatened to stab the woman.

When the woman asked the group when they would be next meeting, Harris responded: “(I’m) not your mate… you t****y.”

Other members of the group encouraged the woman to arrange a fight with Betts-Ramsey, but Ms Heer said it was “all a ruse” to attack her.

Shortly before the attack, Betts-Ramsey also received a call from an inmate at Feltham Youth Prison and said: “I have to go to Harrow to beat up some f***ing yout … a f***ing t****y bro, like imagine. My friend got slops from… Like bro my friend thought it was a girl init.”

open image in gallery The victim was attacked outside Harrow Leisure Centre by a group of youths ( Google Maps )

The woman left her home on 10 February believing she was going to a roller-skating event with the group, the court heard.

Upon arriving, the group were all dressed in dark clothing, with masks and hoods, and were waiting for her at the bus stop.

Once at a nearby car park, she was “immediately attacked”, and she had no time to say anything or do anything to defend herself, the court was told.

Once she was on the ground, Betts-Ramsey took out a knife and stabbed at her at least 14 times, with medical staff recording nine wounds to her thighs and right flank.

As Betts-Ramsey was stabbing her, the others continued to attack her with kicks and punches for about 45 seconds before the group left the scene, the prosecutor said.

Members of the public helped the woman, and an ambulance was called.

When they arrived, ambulance staff found she had suffered a number of stab wounds and had a weak pulse, and she was taken to hospital, the court heard.

Members of the group bragged about the assault later, posting footage on social media, Ms Heer said.

The 17-year-old boy sent the woman a message which said “ur lookin sweet”, the court was told.

That night, a message was sent to Betts-Ramsey which said: “Stabbing a girl cus she’s trans… it’s disgusting,” to which Betts-Ramsey replied: “IT deserved it.”