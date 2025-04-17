Sinn Fein TD apologises for ‘hurt and offence’ in post about gender ruling

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Sinn Fein TD has apologised for a social media post about the UK court ruling on excluding trans women from the definition of “woman” in equality law.

David Cullinane, the party’s health spokesman, said the “complex” issue needs to be approached with “compassion” and he apologised for any offence caused.

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin has said it has written to the party asking it to clarify its position and will consider banning it from its parade in July.

The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

This means transgender women with a gender recognition certificate can be excluded from single-sex spaces, such as changing rooms and homeless hostels, if “proportionate”.

The judges also said transgender people are still protected from discrimination in the same law.

They said they can “invoke the provisions on direct discrimination and harassment, and indirect discrimination” and are protected from discrimination on the grounds of gender reassignment.

Authorities including the NHS are examining the implications of the ruling.

A spokesperson for the Equality Commission in Northern Ireland said while the ruling only relates to England, Scotland and Wales, “our initial view is that the judgment is likely to be deemed by our industrial tribunals and courts to be highly persuasive and, consequently, it is likely to be followed in cases where similar issues arise”.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Cullinane called for the ruling to be “fully examined in this state”.

The Waterford TD said on social media site X: “The Scottish Supreme Court ruling on the legal meaning of woman is a common sense judgement.

“The ruling found that for the purposes of equality legislation a ‘woman’ means a biological woman & ‘sex’ refers to biological sex.

“It also confirmed that trans people are protected under their Equality legislation in a separate category of gender reassignment.”

The PA news agency contacted Mr Cullinane on Thursday morning to clarify his comments.

In a tweet sent on Thursday afternoon, Mr Cullinane apologised.

“I want to apologise for the hurt and offence that I have caused to the trans community following a tweet I sent last night,” he said on X.

“That was never my intention. This is a complex issue for many but we need to approach it with compassion, understanding and dignity for all.

“I’m sure those in the trans community will feel vulnerable and isolated today in the aftermath of yesterday’s judgement, and I apologise that my words added to that.”

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin said it is not clear whether Mr Cullinane still believes the ruling should be looked at in Ireland.

It said it “shows the instinct and insensitivity to attack the community by a health spokesperson”.

The group added: “The decision by the UK Supreme Court opens the door to further attacks on trans rights and has severe consequences for the people of Britain, and a knock-on for Irish trans people.”

It welcomed the decision by different Pride groups in Northern Ireland to ban all Executive parties that had signed off on the temporary suspension of puberty blockers.

Trans and Intersex Pride organiser and co-founder Ollie Bell said: “We understand that many activists in Sinn Fein may disagree with the party’s position, however it would be a disservice to the community we represent if we allow Sinn Fein to march.

“We encourage all Pride marches to consider our decision, in light of the ban on puberty blockers and the kowtowing to anti-trans forces with regards to agreeing with the Supreme Court decision, and join us in this decision.

“We welcome all activists, groups, organisations who genuinely want to fight for trans rights to join us on July 12 in protest against anti-trans attacks everywhere.”

A spokesman for Sinn Fein said: “We are aware of the ruling from the British Supreme Court.

“It is important that we have effective equality protections that work to protect everyone and we will carefully examine the detail of this ruling in that context.”